Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Lowered to $499.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $410.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $460.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.