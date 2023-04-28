Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $460.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.94.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,210 shares of company stock worth $8,741,594 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

