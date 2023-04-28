Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

TDY traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $414.40. 202,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,872. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $452.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.94. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

