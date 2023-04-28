Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TKOI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 88,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,161. Telkonet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Telkonet alerts:

About Telkonet

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.