TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,246,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,034,781 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.90% of TELUS worth $776,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

