Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tenable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

