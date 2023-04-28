Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Tenable Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

