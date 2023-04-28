Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.68

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56.

Tenaris has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.