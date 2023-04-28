Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Stock Up 10.9 %

NYSE TNC traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,950. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tennant by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 800.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

