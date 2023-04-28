Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $636.84 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $636.84 million and $35.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004290 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003828 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,812,796,969 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,891,014,859 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

