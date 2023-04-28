Terra (LUNA) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Terra has a market cap of $336.44 million and approximately $51.16 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003807 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 261,330,591 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.