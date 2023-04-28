Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

TSLA traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $162.89. 63,302,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,930,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average is $178.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $516.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

