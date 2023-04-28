Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Lessened by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 4.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $139.08. 42,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,278. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.