Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF) Shares Down 16.1%

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (OTC:TEVNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 32,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 27,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Tevano Systems Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Tevano Systems Company Profile

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc develops and sells electronics products. It offers Health Shield, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

