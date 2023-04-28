Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $823,040.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBIO opened at $19.75 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

