TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 7.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.15. 2,977,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,457,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.