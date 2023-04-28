Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of THLEF remained flat at $149.41 during trading hours on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $107.55 and a 1-year high of $157.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THLEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

