The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.86. 1,236,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,702. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.71.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

