The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 2,221,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,949. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 61.75% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Chemours by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.