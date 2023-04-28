The Coca-Cola Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of KO opened at $63.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

