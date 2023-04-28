The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,923. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

