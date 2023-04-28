The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $293.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.