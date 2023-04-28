The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Home Depot by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 95,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $294.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.