The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 14.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

