The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,222 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $388,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $367.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

