The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 194,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.89. 4,213,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.