Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 85.2% in April

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,148,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,755. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health.

