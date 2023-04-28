Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

TBLD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 894,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 688,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 108,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

