Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
TBLD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $16.19.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.
Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.