TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Lowered to C$159.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TMXXF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

