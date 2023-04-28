TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 427,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 441.1 %

NASDAQ:TOP traded up $88.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,431. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $256.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

