TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.50

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $226.50 and last traded at $226.17, with a volume of 88508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 73,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

