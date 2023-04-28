Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Price Performance

TRYIY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

