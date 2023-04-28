Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toray Industries Price Performance
TRYIY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.
Toray Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.