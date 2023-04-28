Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.15 million, a PE ratio of -6,100.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.55. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.