TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 25.42%.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 127,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Raymond James started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.