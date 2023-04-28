TraDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.01 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

