Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,371,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

