Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664,713. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

