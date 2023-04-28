Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664,713. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Trans Global Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.