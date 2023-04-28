TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $840.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $810.00 to $840.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $759.14 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

