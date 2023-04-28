Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRVN remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. 21,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Trevena has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

