TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

TriMas Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

Institutional Trading of TriMas

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 171.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $251,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

