Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 386.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU traded up C$0.55 on Friday, reaching C$31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 56,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,982. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.99. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.0391627 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.