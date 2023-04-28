Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKAW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 118,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Troika Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

