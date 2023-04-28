True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.03

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 686058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TNT.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.36.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

