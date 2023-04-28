TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

(Get Rating)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.