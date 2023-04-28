Truist Financial Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $93.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

