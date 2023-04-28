Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in April

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TCNNF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 226,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.