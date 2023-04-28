TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TCRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.28.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.68% and a negative net margin of 489.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.