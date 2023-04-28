TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 179,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,855. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TTEC has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $77.11.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 273,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TTEC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

