Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $395.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $386.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.88.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

