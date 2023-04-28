U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 339.9% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

USEG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 95,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

